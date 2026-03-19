Cambria Investment Management L.P. Trims Stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Cambria Investment Management L.P. reduced its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $10,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $39,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,106,000. WBI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $865,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, insider Ricky D. Hessling sold 1,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total value of $406,851.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,058.64. The trade was a 15.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,428 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $202.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on MPC

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of MPC stock opened at $236.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 12-month low of $115.10 and a 12-month high of $238.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.38.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.89 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.99%.The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.

Marathon Petroleum’s operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.