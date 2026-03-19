Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 4,953 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. $AFG

Cambria Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,953 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $10,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In other news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.70, for a total value of $222,343.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,160.10. This represents a 12.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $127.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.10 and its 200 day moving average is $135.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.69. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.73 and a 1 year high of $150.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.47. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised American Financial Group from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on AFG

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc (NYSE: AFG) is a diversified holding company primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. Through its flagship subsidiary, Great American Insurance Company, the firm underwrites a broad range of specialty insurance products for commercial and industrial clients, including inland marine, excess and surplus lines, executive liability, and environmental liability coverage. In addition, American Financial Group offers supplemental accident and health insurance and assumes reinsurance risks from other insurers, helping to diversify its underwriting portfolio.

The company traces its roots to 1946, when it was founded by Carl Lindner, Sr.

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