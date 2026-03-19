Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 20,197 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

Cambria Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 20,197 shares during the period. BorgWarner makes up about 0.7% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $12,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 18.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 32.7% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 6.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,072 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BWA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In related news, EVP Paul Arthur Farrell sold 12,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $628,347.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,229.78. This represents a 23.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $221,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 68,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,352,857.34. This represents a 4.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 78,083 shares of company stock worth $4,638,585 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE:BWA opened at $52.09 on Thursday. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $70.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 1.93%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company’s product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

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