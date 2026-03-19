Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 1,957 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

Cambria Investment Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,590 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $8,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Cigna Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Cigna Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,858 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $16,482,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cigna Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 114,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,868,000 after buying an additional 9,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Cigna Group Stock Performance

Cigna Group stock opened at $264.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $239.51 and a 1 year high of $350.00. The company has a market cap of $69.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $278.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.09.

Cigna Group Increases Dividend

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $72.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.53 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 19.46%. Cigna Group’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.64 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.250- EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cigna Group news, insider Everett Neville sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $496,636.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,119.70. The trade was a 23.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $666,515.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,432,044.77. This trade represents a 6.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CI. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $358.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cigna Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Cigna Group from $372.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cigna Group from $374.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.11.

Read Our Latest Report on Cigna Group

Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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