Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 10,602 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Cambria Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,602 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $7,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth about $7,703,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,586,000. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 384,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $26,199,255.24. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,270,918 shares in the company, valued at $359,107,643.34. This trade represents a 6.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Fermium Researc upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.22.

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LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $75.37 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $76.10. The company has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is -118.45%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company’s integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

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