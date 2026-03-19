Cambria Investment Management L.P. Reduces Stake in Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. $PRG

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 289,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,976 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $9,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 142.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 36,788 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aaron’s during the third quarter valued at $1,312,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Aaron’s by 18.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,187,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,428,000 after purchasing an additional 188,835 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 419.7% in the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 40,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 32,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 273.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 112,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 82,265 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. BTIG Research raised Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

Aaron’s Stock Down 3.4%

PRG opened at $28.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.71. Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 4.71.

Aaron’s (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $525.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Aaron’s has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.450 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Aaron’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.56%.

Aaron’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE: PRG), formerly known as Aaron’s, is a North American provider of lease-to-own and consumer finance solutions. The company operates through two primary segments: Aaron’s Business Solutions and Progressive Financial Services. Through Aaron’s Business Solutions, PROG offers customers access to furniture, electronics, home appliances and technology products via lease ownership arrangements, serving both individual consumers and small businesses.

The Progressive Financial Services segment provides lease-purchase and retail point-of-sale financing programs to customers with limited credit histories.

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