BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

BXP has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. BXP has a dividend payout ratio of 147.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect BXP to earn $7.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.

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BXP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $52.96 on Thursday. BXP has a fifty-two week low of $49.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.36.

BXP Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of Class A office properties across major U.S. markets. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company’s portfolio comprises high-quality office buildings, mixed-use developments and select retail assets designed to serve leading corporations in key metropolitan areas.

Established in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman, Boston Properties has grown through disciplined acquisitions and strategic ground-up developments.

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