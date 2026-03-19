Brookline Cap M Predicts Stronger Earnings for Oncobiologics

Oncobiologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Brookline Cap M boosted their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oncobiologics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. Brookline Cap M analyst K. Dolliver now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.18). The consensus estimate for Oncobiologics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.27) per share. Brookline Cap M also issued estimates for Oncobiologics’ Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

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Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OTLK. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Oncobiologics in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Oncobiologics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Oncobiologics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Oncobiologics in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Oncobiologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Oncobiologics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OTLK opened at $0.35 on Thursday. Oncobiologics has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $1.08.

Oncobiologics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of ($1.21) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTLK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oncobiologics by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 44,063 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oncobiologics by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 25,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Oncobiologics by 865.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 21,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Oncobiologics Company Profile

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Oncobiologics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of biosimilar therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Leveraging recombinant DNA technology and advanced formulation platforms, the company aims to create high-quality, cost-effective alternatives to originator biologic drugs. Oncobiologics’ research focus includes monoclonal antibodies and growth factors that support oncology treatment and immunomodulation.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, Oncobiologics maintains research facilities in the Greater Boston area and an integrated manufacturing site in Hyderabad, India, through its wholly owned subsidiary.

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