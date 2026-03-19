Brokerages Set CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Price Target at $96.87

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.7333.

CF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on CF Industries from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on CF Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $72.00 price objective on CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th.

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Insider Activity

Here are the key news stories impacting CF Industries this week:

In other news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 18,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total value of $2,454,658.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 55,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,586,977.72. This represents a 24.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total transaction of $676,096.72. Following the sale, the vice president owned 34,535 shares in the company, valued at $3,775,711.55. The trade was a 15.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,409 shares of company stock valued at $8,589,559. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,657,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CF Industries by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,312,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,516 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,560,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in CF Industries by 926.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,118,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,897,000 after buying an additional 1,009,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 52.4% during the third quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 1,775,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,227,000 after buying an additional 610,259 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Stock Up 2.9%

CF opened at $126.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.39. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.68. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $67.34 and a 1-year high of $137.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

About CF Industries

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CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

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