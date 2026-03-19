Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $101.23, but opened at $103.76. Brink’s shares last traded at $100.2880, with a volume of 77,595 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Brink’s from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Brink’s from $138.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCO

Brink’s Trading Down 2.4%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.35. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. Brink’s had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 3.80%.The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Brink’s Company will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.75%.

Brink’s announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Brink’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCO. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Brink’s by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 42.9% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Brink’s Company (NYSE: BCO) is a global leader in secure logistics and cash management solutions. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services that span armored transportation, cash-in-transit (CIT), ATM services, smart safe solutions, and valuables storage. Through its network of service centers and armored vehicles, Brink’s ensures the safe and efficient movement of currency, precious metals, and other high-value assets for banks, retailers, mints, and government agencies.

Brink’s armored transport operations are complemented by technology-driven cash management offerings, including deposit automation and secure vaulting.

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