Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Bridgestone Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 388,660 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 273,716 shares.The stock last traded at $10.40 and had previously closed at $10.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRDCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Smbc Nikko Sec. lowered shares of Bridgestone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bridgestone from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bridgestone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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About Bridgestone

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average of $18.87. The firm has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

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Bridgestone Corporation is a Japanese multinational company principally engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. Founded in 1931 by Shojiro Ishibashi and headquartered in Tokyo, the company has grown into one of the world’s largest tire manufacturers, offering products for a broad range of vehicles and applications.

The company’s core offerings include tires for passenger cars, motorcycles, commercial trucks and buses, agricultural and off‑the‑road equipment, and aircraft.

Further Reading

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