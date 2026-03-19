Brian Joseph Hoff Sells 11,413 Shares of Unusual Machines (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC) Stock

Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC – Get Free Report) CFO Brian Joseph Hoff sold 11,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $212,167.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 514,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,412.58. The trade was a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Unusual Machines Trading Down 3.8%

Unusual Machines stock opened at $20.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $782.08 million, a PE ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 22.23. Unusual Machines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $23.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.06.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JonesTrading began coverage on shares of Unusual Machines in a report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Unusual Machines in a report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unusual Machines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Unusual Machines News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Unusual Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts reaffirm/initiated coverage with buy ratings and a ~\$20 target, which can support demand and limit downside. MarketBeat UMAC coverage

Analysts reaffirm/initiated coverage with buy ratings and a ~\$20 target, which can support demand and limit downside. Positive Sentiment: Institutional accumulation has increased recently (several small new stakes visible in filings), suggesting growing institutional interest and potential incremental buying pressure. Institutional ownership details

Institutional accumulation has increased recently (several small new stakes visible in filings), suggesting growing institutional interest and potential incremental buying pressure. Positive Sentiment: Technical indicators are constructive — the stock sits above its 50‑day (~\$15.31) and 200‑day (~\$13.01) averages and close to its 12‑month high, which can attract momentum traders. Price performance

Technical indicators are constructive — the stock sits above its 50‑day (~\$15.31) and 200‑day (~\$13.01) averages and close to its 12‑month high, which can attract momentum traders. Neutral Sentiment: Business profile: Unusual Machines makes ultra‑low‑latency video goggles and runs a drone marketplace — niche market with upside but early‑stage economics and a negative P/E. That makes fundamentals less immediately supportive of valuation. Company profile

Business profile: Unusual Machines makes ultra‑low‑latency video goggles and runs a drone marketplace — niche market with upside but early‑stage economics and a negative P/E. That makes fundamentals less immediately supportive of valuation. Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider selling was disclosed: President Andrew Ross Camden sold 9,625 shares (~\$18.57 avg), CFO Brian Hoff sold 11,413 shares (~\$18.59), CRO Stacy Wright sold 13,750 shares (~\$18.57), and Director Sanford Rich sold 980 shares (~\$20.20). While insiders still hold large stakes, these concurrent sales (tens of thousands of shares) can pressure sentiment and likely explain downward price movement. See filings and the InsiderTrades summary. InsiderTrades alert CFO SEC filing

Institutional Trading of Unusual Machines

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Unusual Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unusual Machines by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 105,020 shares in the last quarter. Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unusual Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Unusual Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,251,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Unusual Machines by 7,372.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares during the period.

About Unusual Machines

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Unusual Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. It operates a drone-focused e-commerce marketplace. The company serves drone pilots, hobbyists, and recreational services. The company was formerly known as AerocarveUS Corporation and changed its name to Unusual Machines, Inc in July 2022. Unusual Machines, Inc was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

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