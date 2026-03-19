Brembo (OTCMKTS:BRBOF) Trading Down 19.5% – Here’s What Happened

Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF – Get Free Report) fell 19.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Brembo in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Brembo has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Brembo Price Performance

About Brembo

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average of $10.80.

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Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF) is a global leader in high-performance braking systems, serving the automotive, motorcycle and commercial vehicle markets. The company designs, develops and manufactures disc brakes, callipers, brake discs, drums and electronic brake control systems under its flagship Brembo brand. Its product range also includes carbon-ceramic composite brakes, master cylinders, hydraulic clutches and suspension components, catering to OEMs, the aftermarket and professional motorsport teams.

Since its founding in 1961 in Curno, Italy, Brembo has built a reputation for engineering excellence and innovation.

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