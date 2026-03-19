Bob’s Discount Furniture (NYSE:BOBS) Shares Down 6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Bob’s Discount Furniture, Inc. (NYSE:BOBS – Get Free Report) traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.57 and last traded at $14.7990. 301,672 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,061,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.74.

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Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat: Bob’s reported $0.35 EPS vs. $0.11 consensus and revenue of $648.8M, roughly in line with estimates; management highlighted market‑share gains in the quarter. Company Press Release

Q4 beat: Bob’s reported $0.35 EPS vs. $0.11 consensus and revenue of $648.8M, roughly in line with estimates; management highlighted market‑share gains in the quarter. Positive Sentiment: FY25 top‑line strength: Fiscal‑year revenue rose ~16.8–17% to roughly $2.4B; company says it will continue opening stores to support growth and omnichannel expansion. Bob’s posts 17% revenue gain

FY25 top‑line strength: Fiscal‑year revenue rose ~16.8–17% to roughly $2.4B; company says it will continue opening stores to support growth and omnichannel expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Street keeps bullish stance but trims targets: Several firms cut price targets while keeping Buy/Overweight ratings (JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, DA Davidson, RBC) — the cuts reduce upside vs. earlier forecasts but maintain constructive outlooks. Analyst notes

Street keeps bullish stance but trims targets: Several firms cut price targets while keeping Buy/Overweight ratings (JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, DA Davidson, RBC) — the cuts reduce upside vs. earlier forecasts but maintain constructive outlooks. Negative Sentiment: Notable downgrade/cut: Robert W. Baird trimmed its target to $16 and moved to a Neutral rating, removing near‑term analyst support and narrowing upside from current levels. Baird action

Notable downgrade/cut: Robert W. Baird trimmed its target to $16 and moved to a Neutral rating, removing near‑term analyst support and narrowing upside from current levels. Negative Sentiment: Sales momentum: Coverage notes comparative sales growth is slowing after the IPO quarter, which raises questions about acceleration sustaining the current valuation multiple. Comparative sales growth slowing

Sales momentum: Coverage notes comparative sales growth is slowing after the IPO quarter, which raises questions about acceleration sustaining the current valuation multiple. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: Reports indicate the stock slid after investors digested the first post‑IPO results, suggesting near‑term selling pressure despite the beat. Stock slides after earnings

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Bob’s Discount Furniture from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of Bob’s Discount Furniture to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Bob’s Discount Furniture to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bob’s Discount Furniture from $25.50 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Bob’s Discount Furniture in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bob’s Discount Furniture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Bob’s Discount Furniture Stock Up 0.1%

Bob’s Discount Furniture (NYSE:BOBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $648.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.49 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bob’s Discount Furniture

In other news, Director Jennifer Lynn Davis sold 2,917,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $46,504,950.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 95,370,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,209,770.94. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Thomas Kilgallon sold 2,917,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $46,504,950.00. Following the sale, the director owned 95,370,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,209,770.94. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bob’s Discount Furniture

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Bob’s Discount Furniture (NYSE: BOBS) is a U.S.-based specialty retailer of residential furniture and home furnishings. The company operates a network of company-owned showrooms alongside an e-commerce platform to sell living room, bedroom and dining furniture, mattresses, home office pieces, and decorative accessories. Its merchandising and marketing emphasize value-oriented pricing and broad selection across mainstream categories.

In addition to merchandise sales, Bob’s Discount Furniture offers services commonly associated with full-service furniture retail, including delivery, white-glove setup in some markets, and consumer financing options.

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