BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.24 and traded as low as $10.68. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust shares last traded at $10.76, with a volume of 100,467 shares trading hands.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Trading Up 0.3%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.56.

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BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.1203 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 13.4%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGT. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,418,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,057,000. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,003,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,483,000. Finally, Absolute Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,276,000.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE: BGT) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to generate current income by investing in floating rate debt instruments. Established and managed by BlackRock Advisors, the trust provides investors with exposure to senior secured loans, high-yield corporate debt, collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) and other floating rate credit products. By focusing on floating rate securities, the fund aims to offer protection against rising interest rates while pursuing consistent income generation.

The trust’s portfolio is constructed through an active, research-driven process led by a team of credit specialists within BlackRock’s Global Credit platform.

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