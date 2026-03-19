Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BTDR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Bitdeer Technologies Group to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bitdeer Technologies Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

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Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Performance

BTDR opened at $8.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.40. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $27.80.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.59). Bitdeer Technologies Group had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $224.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.25 million. Bitdeer Technologies Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 225.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTDR. Fund Resources Investment Holding Group Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth about $102,732,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 67.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,337,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,753,000 after buying an additional 2,553,093 shares during the last quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC now owns 3,267,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,630,000 after buying an additional 1,888,825 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter worth approximately $23,817,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 197.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,552 shares during the last quarter. 22.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Bitdeer Technologies Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Bitdeer Technologies Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: February production report showed a large jump in Bitcoin mined (reported as a ~541% year‑over‑year increase), supporting revenue and operational momentum that traders reward. Bitdeer’s Bitcoin Mining Production Rose 541% In February

February production report showed a large jump in Bitcoin mined (reported as a ~541% year‑over‑year increase), supporting revenue and operational momentum that traders reward. Positive Sentiment: Company announced a production and operations update for February that reinforced the mining growth narrative and noted additional operational progress (also cited by market outlets). Bitdeer Announces February 2026 Production and Operations Update

Company announced a production and operations update for February that reinforced the mining growth narrative and noted additional operational progress (also cited by market outlets). Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set an $18 price target, signaling bullish analyst conviction and giving investors an upside anchor. Rosenblatt Buy Rating / $18 Target

Rosenblatt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set an $18 price target, signaling bullish analyst conviction and giving investors an upside anchor. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage/market commentary has framed Bitdeer alongside other miners and AI beneficiaries as defying a broader “cooling” narrative, which can support sentiment but is not company‑specific proof of sustained earnings improvement. MSN: Eric Jackson on AI demand and miners

Coverage/market commentary has framed Bitdeer alongside other miners and AI beneficiaries as defying a broader “cooling” narrative, which can support sentiment but is not company‑specific proof of sustained earnings improvement. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data in recent feeds appears inconsistent (reports show zeros/NaN despite claims of an increase), so short‑squeeze risk or covering dynamics are unclear from the public data. (No reliable link available in the feed.)

Short‑interest data in recent feeds appears inconsistent (reports show zeros/NaN despite claims of an increase), so short‑squeeze risk or covering dynamics are unclear from the public data. (No reliable link available in the feed.) Negative Sentiment: Northland Securities cut near‑term and full‑year EPS forecasts across Q1–Q4 2026 and FY2026 (FY now -$1.46 vs prior -$1.35), signaling expectations for weaker profitability ahead and adding downside risk to valuation. Northland lowers BTDR EPS estimates

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bitdeer Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:BTDR) is a global digital asset mining and computing services provider focused on delivering secure and efficient hashrate solutions to institutional and retail customers. The company leverages its proprietary mining platform to offer hosted mining, hashrate sales and management services, enabling clients to access large-scale mining operations without direct investment in hardware or infrastructure.

Bitdeer’s core offerings include mining hosting services, whereby the firm installs, operates and maintains specialized mining equipment on behalf of customers, and hashrate-as-a-service products that provide fixed-capacity mining power with transparent pricing structures.

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