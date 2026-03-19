BiomX (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE) Director Reuven Yeganeh Sells 450,000 Shares

BiomX Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE – Get Free Report) Director Reuven Yeganeh sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Reuven Yeganeh also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 17th, Reuven Yeganeh sold 530,000 shares of BiomX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $2,650,000.00.

BiomX Trading Down 3.6%

NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE opened at $5.04 on Thursday. BiomX Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $14.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BiomX ( NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that BiomX Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BiomX stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BiomX Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 161,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.61% of BiomX at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of BiomX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, BiomX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

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BiomX Company Profile

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BiomX Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in developing precision bacteriophage therapies to target pathogenic bacteria in the human microbiome. By harnessing the natural ability of bacteriophages to selectively infect and lyse harmful bacterial strains, BiomX aims to restore microbial balance without disrupting beneficial commensal organisms. The company’s platform integrates phage discovery, formulation and genetic engineering to create tailored phage cocktails for a range of microbiome-associated diseases.

The company’s pipeline includes lead clinical candidates for gastrointestinal disorders such as pouchitis and ulcerative colitis, as well as programs addressing dermatological indications including acne and atopic dermatitis.

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