BetaPro Silver 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HZU) Shares Down 3.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of BetaPro Silver 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HZU – Get Free Report) were down 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$104.89 and last traded at C$105.20. Approximately 106,817 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 164,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$108.96.

BetaPro Silver 2x Daily Bull ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$131.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$88.13.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BetaPro Silver 2x Daily Bull ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetaPro Silver 2x Daily Bull ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.