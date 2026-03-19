Barratt Redrow (LON:BTRW) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Barratt Redrow plc (LON:BTRW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 277.90 and last traded at GBX 277.90, with a volume of 13527700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 287.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Barratt Redrow in a report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 449 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Barratt Redrow from GBX 506 to GBX 530 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Barratt Redrow from GBX 447 to GBX 414 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Barratt Redrow from GBX 450 to GBX 425 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 478.63.

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Barratt Redrow Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 363.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 373.31. The company has a market cap of £3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.30.

Barratt Redrow (LON:BTRW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported GBX 9.30 EPS for the quarter. Barratt Redrow had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 3.60%.

Insider Transactions at Barratt Redrow

In related news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe bought 5,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 323 per share, with a total value of £18,698.47. Also, insider Nigel Webb bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 329 per share, with a total value of £49,350. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Barratt Redrow

(Get Free Report)

Barratt Redrow plc is an exceptional FTSE 100 listed UK home builder, building the homes the country needs, and dedicated to quality, service and sustainability.

Together, we offer a range of highly respected and complementary brands, Barratt, David Wilson and Redrow.

We put our customers at the heart of everything we do, through our focus on:

✅ Quality – We deliver high-quality, energy-efficient homes which are built to the highest standards. Together, we have held more NHBC Pride in the Job Awards than any other housebuilder, for 20 years.

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