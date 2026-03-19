Barclays Boosts Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target to $234.00

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $217.00 to $234.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.91.

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Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $237.51. 945,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,839,799. The firm has a market cap of $572.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.76. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $141.50 and a 52-week high of $251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.28 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 33.04%. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total value of $5,527,477.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,540,469.77. This represents a 45.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total value of $1,508,287.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,598,700.17. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 30,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,528 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: FDA approval of Icotyde (icotrokinra) — J&J announced U.S. FDA approval of ICOTYDE, the first targeted oral IL‑23R peptide for moderate‑to‑severe plaque psoriasis; approval expands J&J’s immunology portfolio with a convenient, potentially high‑margin oral alternative to blockbuster IL‑23 injectables. Article Title

FDA approval of Icotyde (icotrokinra) — J&J announced U.S. FDA approval of ICOTYDE, the first targeted oral IL‑23R peptide for moderate‑to‑severe plaque psoriasis; approval expands J&J’s immunology portfolio with a convenient, potentially high‑margin oral alternative to blockbuster IL‑23 injectables. Positive Sentiment: Company and partner coverage highlighting commercial potential — J&J/Protagonist press releases and industry writeups emphasize Icotyde’s phase 3 data, once‑daily dosing and broad label (adults and adolescents), supporting multi‑billion‑dollar peak sales potential in IL‑23 market. Article Title

Company and partner coverage highlighting commercial potential — J&J/Protagonist press releases and industry writeups emphasize Icotyde’s phase 3 data, once‑daily dosing and broad label (adults and adolescents), supporting multi‑billion‑dollar peak sales potential in IL‑23 market. Positive Sentiment: Analysts lift targets and reiterate buys — HSBC raised its price target to $280 (Buy) and Morgan Stanley’s Terence Flynn maintained a Buy with a $262 target, both citing stronger immunology outlook from Icotyde and broader healthcare strength; analyst support can drive flows and re‑ratings. Article Title

Analysts lift targets and reiterate buys — HSBC raised its price target to $280 (Buy) and Morgan Stanley’s Terence Flynn maintained a Buy with a $262 target, both citing stronger immunology outlook from Icotyde and broader healthcare strength; analyst support can drive flows and re‑ratings. Positive Sentiment: Investor commentary and buy‑side views reinforce the story — bullish articles (e.g., The Motley Fool) highlight J&J’s diversified portfolio, durable cash flow and the Icotyde launch as reasons to own the stock across market cycles. Article Title

Investor commentary and buy‑side views reinforce the story — bullish articles (e.g., The Motley Fool) highlight J&J’s diversified portfolio, durable cash flow and the Icotyde launch as reasons to own the stock across market cycles. Neutral Sentiment: Broader medtech market research — a market report on intracranial pressure monitoring projects growth for device markets (names like Medtronic listed); relevant to J&J only indirectly via capital markets/longer‑term medtech trends. Article Title

Broader medtech market research — a market report on intracranial pressure monitoring projects growth for device markets (names like Medtronic listed); relevant to J&J only indirectly via capital markets/longer‑term medtech trends. Negative Sentiment: Near‑term price volatility — some market reports noted a recent intraday slide and short‑term pullback (stock volatility around news flow and profit‑taking), which could weigh on momentum traders despite the fundamental positives. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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