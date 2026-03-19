Bank of America Corporation $BAC Shares Bought by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 439,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 102,219 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $22,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 25,143 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 9,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

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Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $46.79 on Thursday. Bank of America Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $57.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $335.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, insider Thomas M. Scrivener sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $2,491,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 227,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,357,614.86. This represents a 17.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 83,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 307,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,362,000. This trade represents a 21.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 227,832 shares of company stock valued at $11,094,960 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bank of America from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank of America from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

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About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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