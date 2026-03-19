Banc of California, Inc. $BANC Stock Holdings Lessened by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lessened its stake in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 704,218 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 141,318 shares during the quarter. Banc of California comprises about 1.0% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $11,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BANC. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 0.7% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 100,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 23,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Banc of California in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE BANC opened at $16.75 on Thursday. Banc of California, Inc. has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $21.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.34.

Banc of California Increases Dividend

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 12.59%.The company had revenue of $292.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Banc of California’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Banc of California from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Banc of California from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Banc of California from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banc of California has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Banc of California

About Banc of California

(Free Report)

Banc of California, N.A. is a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Santa Ana, California, offering a broad spectrum of banking products and services to corporate and individual customers. The bank focuses on serving middle-market businesses, professional service firms, real estate investors and developers, and entrepreneurs throughout California. Its core offerings include deposit accounts, treasury management services, commercial real estate lending, equipment finance, lines of credit and Small Business Administration lending, complemented by cash management and online banking solutions.

Operating a network of branches and lending offices concentrated in both Southern and Northern California, Banc of California seeks to support local businesses and communities with personalized service and regional expertise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.