Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 12,436,445 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 6,739,732 shares.The stock last traded at $5.3680 and had previously closed at $6.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $5.50 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $7.40 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, iA Financial set a $8.75 target price on Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Avino Silver & Gold Mines

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $916.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.44 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average is $6.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 1,244.4% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 28,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 26,183 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,217,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 240,109 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 134,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 13,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

(Get Free Report)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is a Vancouver-based precious metals producer and explorer focused on the mining of silver, gold and copper. The company’s flagship asset is the 100%-owned Avino Mine, situated near the historic town of Avino in the state of Durango, Mexico. Avino’s operations encompass underground and open‐pit mining, milling and tailings reprocessing, delivering a diversified metal output. In addition to silver and gold production, the Avino Mine yields significant copper by-product credits, enhancing overall project economics.

Beyond its core Mexican operations, Avino holds interests in several exploration and development properties across North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.