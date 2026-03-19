Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08, Zacks reports. Atour Lifestyle had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 47.83%. The company had revenue of $398.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.20 million.
Here are the key takeaways from Atour Lifestyle’s conference call:
- Reached strategic hotel scale — Atour hit its 2,000 Premier Hotels target with 2,015 hotels in operation after opening 488 new properties in 2025 and maintains a development pipeline of 779 hotels.
- Retail momentum — Atour Planet delivered RMB 3.67 billion in retail revenue (+67% YoY) with a 52.6% retail gross margin, flagship pillow sales exceeding 10 million units, and a 2026 retail growth target of 25–30% YoY.
- Strong liquidity and shareholder returns — Cash and cash equivalents stood at RMB 3.3 billion (net cash RMB 3.1 billion), and the company returned capital via ~USD 108 million in dividends and ~USD 46 million in buybacks.
- Margin and investment headwinds — Management forecasted total net revenue growth of 20–24% for 2026 but expects a slight year‑on‑year decline in net profit margin due to increased G&A and R&D for brand/digital investments, and plans ~80 proactive hotel closures to uphold quality.
Atour Lifestyle Price Performance
ATAT stock opened at $36.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76. Atour Lifestyle has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $43.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.75 and its 200 day moving average is $38.72.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atour Lifestyle
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ATAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Atour Lifestyle from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Atour Lifestyle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Macquarie Infrastructure raised their price objective on shares of Atour Lifestyle from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a report on Friday, January 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATAT
About Atour Lifestyle
Atour Lifestyle Holdings Co, Ltd. operates as a hospitality and lifestyle company offering a range of lodging and accommodation services in China. The company’s core business includes the development, operation and management of boutique hotels and serviced apartments under its Atour Hotel and Ankora brands. These properties cater primarily to the mid- to upscale segment, delivering a blend of comfort, design-focused interiors and localized services tailored to both business and leisure travelers.
In addition to room offerings, Atour Lifestyle provides a suite of ancillary services designed to enhance guest experiences.
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