AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) President Scott Wisniewski Sells 47,000 Shares

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) President Scott Wisniewski sold 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $4,453,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 666,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,168,024.75. The trade was a 6.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Down 5.2%

Shares of ASTS stock opened at $90.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.74 and a beta of 2.77. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a one year low of $18.22 and a one year high of $129.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.27.

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AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 482.16%.The firm had revenue of $54.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.53 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2731.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on ASTS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $45.60 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AST SpaceMobile currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $63.77.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 113,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 18,599 shares during the last quarter. Spear Advisors LLC bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,313,000. World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AG Campbell Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AST SpaceMobile this week:

Positive Sentiment: Seeking Alpha upgraded ASTS to a Buy, calling 2026 a “game‑changing year” if planned satellite launches succeed; the note highlights a $1.2B contracted backlog and argues successful launches would validate the business model and unlock long‑term revenue. This Is A Game Changing Year (Rating Upgrade)

Seeking Alpha upgraded ASTS to a Buy, calling 2026 a “game‑changing year” if planned satellite launches succeed; the note highlights a $1.2B contracted backlog and argues successful launches would validate the business model and unlock long‑term revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks ran a piece summarizing today’s bigger decline vs. the broader market — useful for context on intraday drivers and how analysts/coverage are framing the drop. Why AST SpaceMobile Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Zacks ran a piece summarizing today’s bigger decline vs. the broader market — useful for context on intraday drivers and how analysts/coverage are framing the drop. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short‑interest data for mid‑March is inconsistent/zero in the feeds (shows 0 shares and NaN changes), which creates uncertainty but does not point to a clear short squeeze or heavy short pressure at this time.

Reported short‑interest data for mid‑March is inconsistent/zero in the feeds (shows 0 shares and NaN changes), which creates uncertainty but does not point to a clear short squeeze or heavy short pressure at this time. Negative Sentiment: Two comparison pieces (Zacks and Yahoo Finance) conclude Viasat (VSAT) looks like the stronger satellite‑communications pick on valuation, growth stability and recent performance — that relative‑value framing can pressure ASTS as investors rotate to cheaper or more mature peers. ASTS vs. VSAT: Which Satellite Stock is the Better Buy Today?

Two comparison pieces (Zacks and Yahoo Finance) conclude Viasat (VSAT) looks like the stronger satellite‑communications pick on valuation, growth stability and recent performance — that relative‑value framing can pressure ASTS as investors rotate to cheaper or more mature peers. Negative Sentiment: Company president Scott Wisniewski sold 47,000 shares (~$4.45M at the reported price), reducing his holdings by ~6.6%; insider sales often trigger investor caution even if they are routine or pre‑planned. SEC filing: Insider Sale SEC Filing

About AST SpaceMobile

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AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company’s core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

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