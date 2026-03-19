Ashtead Technology (LON:AT) Releases Earnings Results

Ashtead Technology (LON:AT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 49.40 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Ashtead Technology had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 21.84%.

Ashtead Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Ashtead Technology stock opened at GBX 393 on Thursday. Ashtead Technology has a 52 week low of GBX 426 and a 52 week high of GBX 893. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 402.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 360.90. The company has a market cap of £311.68 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.34.

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Insider Transactions at Ashtead Technology

In related news, insider Tony Durrant purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 306 per share, for a total transaction of £91,800. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AT. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 price target on shares of Ashtead Technology in a report on Monday, January 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 price objective on shares of Ashtead Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ashtead Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 646.25.

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About Ashtead Technology

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Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc provides subsea equipment rental solutions for the offshore energy sector in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers survey and robotics equipment comprising geophysical, hydrographic, metocean, land surveying, positioning, ROV sensors, non-destructive testing, subsea inspection, remote visual inspection, and environmental products. It also provides mechanical solutions, consisting of subsea cutting, coating removal and cleaning, subsea dredging, ROV and diver tooling, intervention skids, topside support, recovery tools, ancillary deck equipment, and fabrication solutions.

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