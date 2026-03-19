Ascent Resources (LON:AST) Shares Down 12% – Time to Sell?

Ascent Resources Plc (LON:AST – Get Free Report) shares dropped 12% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.40 and last traded at GBX 0.42. Approximately 709,173 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,513,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.48.

Ascent Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £3.79 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -180.60.

Ascent Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ascent Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia and the United Kingdom. It holds 75% interest in the Petiovci Tight gas project located in Slovenia. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

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