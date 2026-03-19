Arvinas (ARVN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ: ARVN) in the last few weeks:

3/19/2026 – Arvinas had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $18.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2026 – Arvinas had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $14.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2026 – Arvinas was given a new $10.00 price target by Truist Financial Corporation.

3/5/2026 – Arvinas had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $15.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2026 – Arvinas was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “sell”.

2/25/2026 – Arvinas had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Piper Sandler. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up from $16.00.

2/24/2026 – Arvinas had its price target raised by Wedbush from $9.00 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/22/2026 – Arvinas was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “sell” to “hold”.

2/14/2026 – Arvinas was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “sell”.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John G. Houston sold 35,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $466,273.37. Following the sale, the director owned 1,122,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,824,037.43. This represents a 3.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randy Teel sold 4,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $58,197.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 149,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,303.36. This represents a 3.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,429 shares of company stock worth $731,014. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

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Arvinas, Inc (NASDAQ: ARVN) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies based on targeted protein degradation. Utilizing its proprietary proteolysis-targeting chimera (PROTAC®) platform, Arvinas aims to selectively eliminate disease-causing proteins rather than merely inhibit their activity. This novel approach has the potential to address a range of diseases, including oncology, neurodegeneration and inflammation, by harnessing the body’s natural protein-recycling systems.

The company’s most advanced clinical candidates address hormone-driven cancers.

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