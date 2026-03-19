Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) PT Set at C$163.00 by BMO Capital Markets

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) received a C$163.00 target price from research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 49.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$116.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$132.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$114.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$132.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$110.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$139.67.

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Aritzia Price Performance

ATZ traded down C$1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$109.12. The stock had a trading volume of 313,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,014. Aritzia has a 1 year low of C$36.51 and a 1 year high of C$139.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.42, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$119.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$105.93. The company has a market cap of C$12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.06.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.04 billion for the quarter. Aritzia had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 29.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aritzia will post 1.7771148 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aritzia Company Profile

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Aritzia Inc is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands. It designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. The category of products offered by the firm is blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, and accessories. Its geographical segments include Canada and the United States. The company generates the majority of revenue from Retail, followed by eCommerce.

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