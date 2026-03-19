Ares Management Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 6,909 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 70% compared to the typical volume of 4,059 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARES has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $148.00 price objective on Ares Management in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Ares Management from $224.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ares Management from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.67.

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Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

In other news, Director Judy D. Olian purchased 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.43 per share, for a total transaction of $59,726.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,699,801.62. The trade was a 1.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ashish Bhutani purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.61 per share, with a total value of $1,266,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 34,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,729.31. This represents a 41.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ares Management by 116.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 5.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 708.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of ARES opened at $105.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 62.66, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.55. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $95.80 and a 1 year high of $195.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.18.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.26). Ares Management had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 319.53%.

About Ares Management

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is a global alternative asset manager that provides investment solutions across credit, private equity and real estate. The firm originates and manages capital across a range of strategies including direct lending, syndicated and special situations credit, private equity buyouts and growth investments, and real estate equity and debt. Ares serves institutional investors, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and high‑net‑worth clients through both commingled funds and bespoke managed account structures.

Within credit, Ares offers strategies spanning leveraged loans, structured credit, opportunistic and distressed debt, and specialty finance, with an emphasis on underwriting, portfolio construction and active asset management.

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