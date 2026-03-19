Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

APOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings cut Apogee Enterprises from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

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Apogee Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $32.95 on Monday. Apogee Enterprises has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $708.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.65.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $348.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.29 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 2.86%.The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Apogee Enterprises has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.4-3.500 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

Institutional Trading of Apogee Enterprises

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 477.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 25.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

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Apogee Enterprises, Inc is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of value-added architectural products and services. The company specializes in the design, fabrication and installation of high-performance glass, framing systems, curtain walls, skylights and other building envelope solutions. Its operations span three primary platforms—Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass and Architectural Services—enabling Apogee to deliver complete, integrated façade systems for new construction, renovation and retrofit projects.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Apogee traces its roots to the mid-20th century and today serves commercial, institutional and residential markets across North America and Europe.

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