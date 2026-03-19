Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,089.60 and traded as high as GBX 3,588. Antofagasta shares last traded at GBX 3,524, with a volume of 27,363,533 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Antofagasta to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,070 to GBX 3,050 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Antofagasta to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 3,165 to GBX 4,100 in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,700 price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 2,300 to GBX 2,400 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,992.86.

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Antofagasta Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,756.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,102.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.56.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The mining company reported GBX 129.30 EPS for the quarter. Antofagasta had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 15.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Antofagasta plc will post 87.0403995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Antofagasta

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Antofagasta plc is a copper mining group with significant by-product production and interests in transportation. The Group creates value for its stakeholders through the discovery, development and operation of copper mines. The Group is committed to generating value in a safe and sustainable way throughout the commodity cycle.

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