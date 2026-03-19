Anne Kuykendall Sells 4,000 Shares of Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG) Stock

Penguin Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) SVP Anne Kuykendall sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 131,352 shares in the company, valued at $2,331,498. This trade represents a 2.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Penguin Solutions Stock Down 0.6%

PENG opened at $17.51 on Thursday. Penguin Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $29.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $920.33 million, a PE ratio of 76.13 and a beta of 2.19.

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Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Penguin Solutions had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 1.82%.The company had revenue of $343.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.08 million. Penguin Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.750-2.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Penguin Solutions, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Penguin Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Penguin Solutions from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Penguin Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Penguin Solutions by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 211,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 15,567 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Penguin Solutions by 596.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,992,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,482 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Penguin Solutions by 324.5% in the 4th quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 33,023 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Penguin Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Penguin Solutions by 234.3% during the fourth quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,211,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,699,000 after purchasing an additional 849,178 shares during the last quarter.

About Penguin Solutions

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Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

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