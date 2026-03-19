Animecoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $30.32 Million (ANIME)

Animecoin (ANIME) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Animecoin has a market capitalization of $27.75 million and approximately $30.32 million worth of Animecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Animecoin token can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Animecoin has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70,250.32 or 1.00007413 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,941.38 or 0.99754282 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Animecoin Token Profile

Animecoin’s launch date was March 19th, 2024. Animecoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,538,604,656 tokens. Animecoin’s official Twitter account is @animecoin. The official website for Animecoin is www.anime.xyz.

Animecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Animecoin (ANIME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Animecoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,538,604,656 in circulation. The last known price of Animecoin is 0.00495421 USD and is down -10.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 180 active market(s) with $34,581,524.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anime.xyz.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Animecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Animecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Animecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

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