Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) Stock Price Down 15.6% – Here’s Why

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 15.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $72.4950 and last traded at $72.4950. 1,753 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 1,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.86.

Andritz Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.98 and its 200 day moving average is $74.32.

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About Andritz

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Andritz AG is an international technology group headquartered in Graz, Austria, specializing in the supply of plants, equipment and services for a range of industries. The company’s core business activities encompass hydropower, pulp and paper, metals and solid/liquid separation. By providing tailored turnkey solutions and after‐sales support, Andritz serves customers seeking to optimize operational efficiency, reduce environmental impact and implement advanced automation and digitalization technologies.

In the hydropower sector, Andritz designs and manufactures turbine and generator systems, as well as related electrical and mechanical equipment, to meet the requirements of large and small hydroelectric power stations.

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