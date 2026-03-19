Analyzing ZOOZ Power (NASDAQ:ZOOZ) & Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON)

ZOOZ Power (NASDAQ:ZOOZ – Get Free Report) and Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ZOOZ Power and Expion360’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZOOZ Power N/A N/A N/A Expion360 -64.61% -131.02% -65.55%

Risk and Volatility

ZOOZ Power has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Expion360 has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

38.1% of ZOOZ Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.5% of Expion360 shares are held by institutional investors. 56.1% of ZOOZ Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Expion360 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ZOOZ Power and Expion360″s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZOOZ Power $1.04 million 4.41 -$10.99 million N/A N/A Expion360 $9.65 million 0.61 -$13.48 million ($0.68) -0.90

ZOOZ Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Expion360.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ZOOZ Power and Expion360, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZOOZ Power 1 2 1 0 2.00 Expion360 1 0 0 0 1.00

ZOOZ Power currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 426.59%. Given ZOOZ Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ZOOZ Power is more favorable than Expion360.

Summary

ZOOZ Power beats Expion360 on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZOOZ Power

(Get Free Report)

ZOOZ Power Ltd. engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling energy store solutions for electric vehicles in Israel, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It offers ZOOZTER-100, a kinetic power booster based on flywheel technology designed to enable sustainable and cost-effective rollout of ultra-fast electric vehicle charging stations in areas where the grid is power-limited. The company was formerly known as Chakratec Ltd. and changed its name to ZOOZ Power Ltd. in March 2021. ZOOZ Power Ltd. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Lod, Israel.

About Expion360

(Get Free Report)

Expion360 Inc. designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; power generators AURA POWERCAP; terminal blocks; and bus bars. The company also engages in the development of e360 Home Energy Storage systems; e360 SmartTalk mobile application. It serves dealers, wholesalers, private label customers, and original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Yozamp Products Company, LLC and changed its name to Expion360 Inc. in November 2021. Expion360 Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Redmond, Oregon.

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