Analyzing Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) and Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) and Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Omnicell and Nyxoah”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omnicell $1.18 billion 1.31 $2.05 million $0.04 850.75 Nyxoah $5.64 million 18.48 -$64.10 million ($2.49) -1.23

Profitability

Omnicell has higher revenue and earnings than Nyxoah. Nyxoah is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Omnicell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Omnicell and Nyxoah’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omnicell 0.17% 3.00% 1.81% Nyxoah -1,457.97% -101.99% -66.74%

Volatility and Risk

Omnicell has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nyxoah has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.7% of Omnicell shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Omnicell shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Nyxoah shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Omnicell and Nyxoah, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omnicell 1 2 6 0 2.56 Nyxoah 1 0 3 1 2.80

Omnicell currently has a consensus price target of $55.29, indicating a potential upside of 62.46%. Nyxoah has a consensus price target of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 281.26%. Given Nyxoah’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nyxoah is more favorable than Omnicell.

Summary

Omnicell beats Nyxoah on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omnicell

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Omnicell, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications. It also provides central pharmacy automation solutions; IV compounding robots; and inventory management software. In addition, the company provides single-dose automation solutions that fill and label a variety of patient-specific, single-dose medication blister packaging based on incoming prescriptions; fully automated and semi-automated filling equipment for institutional pharmacies to warrant automated packaging of medications; and medication blister card packaging and packaging supplies to enhance medication adherence in non-acute care settings. Further, it offers EnlivenHealth Patient Engagement, a web-based solutions. The company was formerly known as Omnicell Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Omnicell, Inc. in 2001. Omnicell, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Nyxoah

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Nyxoah S.A., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company’s lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Nyxoah S.A. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

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