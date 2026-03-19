Analyzing CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) & DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) and CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for DexCom and CVRx, as reported by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DexCom 1 5 17 2 2.80 CVRx 2 0 3 2 2.71

DexCom currently has a consensus price target of $85.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.10%. CVRx has a consensus price target of $11.20, indicating a potential upside of 29.78%. Given CVRx’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CVRx is more favorable than DexCom.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

97.8% of DexCom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of CVRx shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of DexCom shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of CVRx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

DexCom has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVRx has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DexCom and CVRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DexCom 17.94% 32.12% 11.86% CVRx -94.10% -99.32% -45.83%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DexCom and CVRx”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DexCom $4.66 billion 5.55 $836.30 million $2.10 32.03 CVRx $56.65 million 4.01 -$53.31 million ($2.05) -4.21

DexCom has higher revenue and earnings than CVRx. CVRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DexCom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DexCom beats CVRx on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DexCom

(Get Free Report)

DexCom, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions. It has also submitted FDA review for Dexcom Stelo for people with type 2 diabetes. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC and Verily Ireland Limited to develop blood-based or interstitial glucose monitoring products. It markets its products directly to endocrinologists, physicians, and diabetes educators. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About CVRx

(Get Free Report)

CVRx, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure. It sells its products through direct sales force, as well as sales agents and independent distributors in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

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