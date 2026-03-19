Analysts Set Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH) Price Target at $216.12

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $216.1176.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Evercore reduced their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

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Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,655 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $3,052,861.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,411,456.30. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MRSH opened at $171.18 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12 month low of $164.89 and a 12 month high of $248.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.71. The company has a market cap of $82.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 15.42%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.70%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

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Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC) is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

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