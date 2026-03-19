Analysts Set Expectations for Evommune FY2027 Earnings

Evommune, Inc. (NYSE:EVMN – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for Evommune in a report released on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor forecasts that the company will earn ($3.30) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.
Evommune (NYSE:EVMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.61).
Read Our Latest Stock Report on EVMN
Evommune Stock Performance
EVMN stock opened at $24.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.16. Evommune has a 52-week low of $13.89 and a 52-week high of $33.20. The stock has a market cap of $871.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVMN. EQT Fund Management S.a r.l. acquired a new stake in Evommune in the 4th quarter worth about $84,395,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Evommune during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,214,000. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evommune during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,989,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Evommune in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,670,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Evommune in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,408,000.
Evommune Company Profile
Evommune is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapies that target key drivers of chronic inflammatory diseases, with initial clinical development programs focusing on chronic spontaneous urticaria (“CSU”), atopic dermatitis (“AD”) and ulcerative colitis (“UC”). Chronic inflammation is a significant healthcare problem in the world, substantially impacting patients’ quality of life and leading to life-threatening conditions. These conditions, if not prevented, ultimately lead to fatal diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and cancer, which contribute to three out of every five deaths worldwide and result in an estimated $90 billion of annual cost to the healthcare system in the United States.
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