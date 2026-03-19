Analysts Set Expectations for Evommune FY2027 Earnings

Evommune, Inc. (NYSE:EVMN – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for Evommune in a report released on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor forecasts that the company will earn ($3.30) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

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Evommune (NYSE:EVMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.61).

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EVMN. Zacks Research upgraded Evommune to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Evommune in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Evommune in a report on Monday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Evommune in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings began coverage on Evommune in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set a “sell (e)” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evommune presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EVMN

Evommune Stock Performance

EVMN stock opened at $24.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.16. Evommune has a 52-week low of $13.89 and a 52-week high of $33.20. The stock has a market cap of $871.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVMN. EQT Fund Management S.a r.l. acquired a new stake in Evommune in the 4th quarter worth about $84,395,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Evommune during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,214,000. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evommune during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,989,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Evommune in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,670,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Evommune in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,408,000.

Evommune Company Profile

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Evommune is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapies that target key drivers of chronic inflammatory diseases, with initial clinical development programs focusing on chronic spontaneous urticaria (“CSU”), atopic dermatitis (“AD”) and ulcerative colitis (“UC”). Chronic inflammation is a significant healthcare problem in the world, substantially impacting patients’ quality of life and leading to life-threatening conditions. These conditions, if not prevented, ultimately lead to fatal diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and cancer, which contribute to three out of every five deaths worldwide and result in an estimated $90 billion of annual cost to the healthcare system in the United States.

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