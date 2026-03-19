Analysts Set Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) PT at $31.80

Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

CRVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 21st.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CRVS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 8.9%

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVS. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $52,000. 46.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $14.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -28.16 and a beta of 0.78. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $26.95.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation immuno-oncology therapies. The company’s research efforts are centered on harnessing both the innate and adaptive immune systems to counteract tumor-driven immunosuppression. By targeting key pathways that regulate immune cell function, Corvus aims to create novel agents that can be combined with existing cancer treatments to improve patient outcomes.

Corvus’s lead pipeline candidates include small-molecule and antibody therapies designed to inhibit the adenosine pathway, a known mediator of tumor immune escape.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.