Analysts Issue Forecasts for KBR’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for KBR in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.97. Zacks Research has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for KBR’s current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for KBR’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.06 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.18 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

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Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on KBR in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on KBR from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on KBR from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of KBR from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

KBR Price Performance

KBR stock opened at $36.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.33. KBR has a 12 month low of $36.33 and a 12 month high of $56.78. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. KBR had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 35.22%. KBR’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. KBR has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.870-4.220 EPS.

KBR Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KBR

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in KBR by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at $452,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of KBR by 484.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 97,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 80,701 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of KBR by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidFirst Bank bought a new position in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key KBR News

Here are the key news stories impacting KBR this week:

Positive Sentiment: KBR landed a project‑management and technical services contract for the South Refinery Project in Ubari, Libya — a 50‑month engagement that adds multi‑year revenue visibility and reinforces KBR’s downstream execution track record. KBR Awarded Project Management Contract to Support Libya’s Downstream Expansion at Zallaf South Refinery

KBR landed a project‑management and technical services contract for the South Refinery Project in Ubari, Libya — a 50‑month engagement that adds multi‑year revenue visibility and reinforces KBR’s downstream execution track record. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research issued a flurry of estimate revisions: several medium‑/longer‑term quarters (Q3/Q4 2026 and Q3/Q4 2027) and FY2026 were nudged higher in places, indicating some upward revision to KBR’s later‑cycle profitability assumptions — but these are mixed and not uniformly positive for near‑term results.

Zacks Research issued a flurry of estimate revisions: several medium‑/longer‑term quarters (Q3/Q4 2026 and Q3/Q4 2027) and FY2026 were nudged higher in places, indicating some upward revision to KBR’s later‑cycle profitability assumptions — but these are mixed and not uniformly positive for near‑term results. Negative Sentiment: Zacks also cut near‑term EPS forecasts (notably Q1 and Q2 2026 and Q2 2027) and maintained a “Strong Sell” rating. That combination of short‑cycle downgrades and a bearish analyst stance is pressuring the stock despite the Libya contract.

Zacks also cut near‑term EPS forecasts (notably Q1 and Q2 2026 and Q2 2027) and maintained a “Strong Sell” rating. That combination of short‑cycle downgrades and a bearish analyst stance is pressuring the stock despite the Libya contract. Negative Sentiment: KBR’s most recent quarter showed an EPS beat but year‑over‑year revenue decline and the company’s FY guidance is being closely parsed — investors may be trimming positions given revenue softness, mixed guidance and the analyst negativity. (Background: recent quarter revenue down ~10% YoY; FY2026 EPS guidance range provided by the company.)

About KBR

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KBR, Inc is a global engineering, procurement, construction and services (EPC&S) company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The firm delivers integrated solutions and technologies across the full project lifecycle for customers in the energy, government, industrial and infrastructure sectors. Its offerings span feasibility studies, front-end engineering design, detailed design, procurement, fabrication, construction, commissioning and operations support.

The company is organized into business segments that include Energy Solutions, which focuses on oil and gas processing, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities and petrochemical plants; Government Solutions, providing logistics, sustainment, training and mission support for defense, intelligence and civilian agencies; and Sustainable Technology, delivering chemical process technologies, water treatment and lower-carbon fuels expertise.

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