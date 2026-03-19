Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Purchased by Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,553 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $58,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total value of $3,069,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 155,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,783,760.96. This trade represents a 6.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 500 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $150,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,556.60. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 41,449 shares of company stock worth $12,336,069 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $308.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $321.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.65 billion, a PE ratio of 56.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.65 and a 52 week high of $363.20.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.02%.The company’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Analog Devices from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.96.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Analog Devices

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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