Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF $SILJ Shares Sold by CMC Financial Group

CMC Financial Group trimmed its holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,525 shares during the quarter. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF accounts for approximately 8.3% of CMC Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. CMC Financial Group’s holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF were worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILJ. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 348.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 64.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $138,000.

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Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of SILJ stock opened at $29.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.51 and a 200 day moving average of $27.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.79. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $41.10.

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Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

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The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

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