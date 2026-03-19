Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF $SILJ Shares Sold by CMC Financial Group

CMC Financial Group trimmed its holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,525 shares during the quarter. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF accounts for approximately 8.3% of CMC Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. CMC Financial Group’s holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF were worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILJ. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 348.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 64.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $138,000.
Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Trading Down 7.2%
Shares of SILJ stock opened at $29.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.51 and a 200 day moving average of $27.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.79. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $41.10.
Key Headlines Impacting Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF
- Positive Sentiment: Big-picture bullish thesis: Kitco argues a growing “physical realignment” could drive much higher long‑term silver prices, which would benefit junior silver miners if realized. The great physical realignment: Gold $10,000, silver $200, and the death of the paper market
- Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical safe‑haven support: FXEmpire highlights that Middle East tensions and Strait of Hormuz risks are underpinning safe‑haven demand, which can boost precious metals and junior miners if escalation persists. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: $5000 Floor vs. FOMC War – Who Wins?
- Positive Sentiment: Junior‑miner exploration news: Pinnacle Silver & Gold reported new polymetallic silver‑lead‑zinc mineralization, a reminder that discovery headlines can lift sentiment across small/ junior silver names that SILJ holds exposure to. Pinnacle Silver and Gold discovers new polymetallic mineralization at El Potrero
- Neutral Sentiment: Event‑driven uncertainty ahead of Fed/PPI: Kitco notes modest price pressure as traders await PPI and the FOMC outcome — this increases volatility but is outcome‑dependent. Modest price pressure on gold, silver ahead of PPI, FOMC conclusion
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical/support context: FXEmpire and Kitco commentary show gold/silver hovering around key support levels — could limit downside if supports hold, but a hawkish Fed or dollar strength would still weigh. Gold (XAUUSD), Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Remains Stuck Near $5000
- Neutral Sentiment: Allocation trends: ETF Trends piece on alternatives signals some advisors are reshaping portfolios — longer‑term flows into alternatives could be mixed for junior‑miner ETFs depending on positioning. Industry Experts Share How to Reshape Portfolios With Alternatives
- Negative Sentiment: Hot U.S. inflation sink: Kitco reports a stronger‑than‑expected inflation print knocked gold and silver lower today — directly bearish for SILJ since miners track metal prices. Hot U.S. inflation report sinks gold, silver
- Negative Sentiment: Metals plunge as oil spikes: FXEmpire and Proactive link rising oil and market risk to a sharp drop in gold/silver and a pullback in miners — sector momentum weakened and miners like those in SILJ have been sold off. Gold (XAUUSD), Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Dives 2 As Oil Prices Test New Highs
- Negative Sentiment: Miners underperform: Proactive highlights declines in listed miners (Fresnillo, Endeavour, others) as precious/industrial metals tumbled — a regional example of the risk facing SILJ’s holdings. Fresnillo other miners slide as gold, silver and copper prices tumble as oil spikes
Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Company Profile
The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.
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