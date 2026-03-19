Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.40 and last traded at $14.3760, with a volume of 491 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Partners downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.39.

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Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day moving average is $11.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $185.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.00 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a positive return on equity of 4.15%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David Michael Clark sold 25,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $363,347.14. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 245,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,481,427.30. The trade was a 9.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $322,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 998,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,331,058. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,142 shares of company stock worth $1,759,472. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 450.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 472.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 2,651.5% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 167.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

About Amicus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. The company specializes in pharmacological chaperones and gene therapy approaches designed to address the underlying causes of lysosomal storage disorders. Its proprietary technology platform integrates structure‐based drug design with precision medicine to identify small molecules that stabilize misfolded proteins and restore cellular function.

The company’s lead marketed product, Galafold (migalastat), is an oral pharmacological chaperone approved in the United States, European Union and other territories for the treatment of Fabry disease in patients with amenable genetic variants.

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