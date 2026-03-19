Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.68, but opened at $3.3150. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at $3.4220, with a volume of 121,456 shares traded.

Amerigo Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $556.55 million, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average is $2.98.

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Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Amerigo Resources had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 15.57%.The firm had revenue of $79.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is a Canada-based mineral resource development company focused on copper deposits in Chile. Its primary asset, the Minera Valle Central (MVC) project, recovers copper from tailings produced by Codelco’s Salvador Division and processes the material into copper concentrate. By leveraging existing plant infrastructure and water rights, Amerigo’s MVC operation delivers a lower-impact, cost-effective source of high-grade copper for global markets.

Amerigo holds the operating licence for MVC under a joint-venture framework with Codelco, Chile’s state-owned mining company.

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