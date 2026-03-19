Americas Gold and Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.55, but opened at $5.96. Americas Gold and Silver shares last traded at $5.7250, with a volume of 3,753,879 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Americas Gold and Silver in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.75 price target on shares of Americas Gold and Silver in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Americas Gold and Silver in a report on Monday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Americas Gold and Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

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Americas Gold and Silver Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 0.53.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of USAS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Americas Gold and Silver by 273,321.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 207,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 207,724 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americas Gold and Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americas Gold and Silver by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 173,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 48,616 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Americas Gold and Silver by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,135,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 487,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewGen Equity Long Short Fund purchased a new position in Americas Gold and Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $25,927,000. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

About Americas Gold and Silver

(Get Free Report)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation is a precious metals mining company focused on the exploration, development and production of silver and gold assets in North America. The company’s core operations center on the Cosalá district in Sinaloa, Mexico and the Relief Canyon mine in Nevada, where it pursues both open-pit and underground mining techniques. In addition to these producing mines, Americas Gold and Silver maintains an exploration portfolio designed to support future growth and reserve replacement.

The Cosalá operation comprises multiple silver-gold deposits accessed via ramp and portal infrastructure.

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