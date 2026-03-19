American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Insider 325 Capital Llc Sells 63,500 Shares

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) insider 325 Capital Llc sold 63,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total transaction of $3,518,535.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 996,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,229,695.86. This trade represents a 5.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

325 Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 17th, 325 Capital Llc sold 58,797 shares of American Public Education stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $3,283,812.45.

On Monday, March 16th, 325 Capital Llc sold 61,962 shares of American Public Education stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $3,435,792.90.

American Public Education Price Performance

American Public Education stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.32. 550,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.77. The company has a market capitalization of $998.40 million, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.70. American Public Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $58.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Public Education

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $158.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.61 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.86%.American Public Education has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in American Public Education in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 5,909.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting American Public Education

Here are the key news stories impacting American Public Education this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade/price-target lift: DA Davidson raised its price target to $58 and maintained a Buy stance, reinforcing upside after APEI’s recent results. DA Davidson Price Target Raise

Analyst upgrade/price-target lift: DA Davidson raised its price target to $58 and maintained a Buy stance, reinforcing upside after APEI’s recent results. Positive Sentiment: Broader analyst support: Several outlets/researchers have published higher targets recently, adding momentum to the bullish narrative around the company’s recovery and growth prospects. Price Target $56 Price Target $57

Broader analyst support: Several outlets/researchers have published higher targets recently, adding momentum to the bullish narrative around the company’s recovery and growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Earnings and outlook support: APEI reported a Q4 EPS beat and revenue above expectations and provided Q1 guidance (0.580–0.640 EPS), which underpins the recent analyst upgrades and constructive coverage. Zacks Coverage

Earnings and outlook support: APEI reported a Q4 EPS beat and revenue above expectations and provided Q1 guidance (0.580–0.640 EPS), which underpins the recent analyst upgrades and constructive coverage. Positive Sentiment: Positive media coverage: Recent articles praising APEI’s “stellar Q4” and diversified program mix reinforce the view that earnings momentum may be sustainable. Q4 Performance Article

Positive media coverage: Recent articles praising APEI’s “stellar Q4” and diversified program mix reinforce the view that earnings momentum may be sustainable. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data appears anomalous: recent short-interest releases show zero-share totals and NaN changes (days-to-cover = 0.0), suggesting a reporting/data issue rather than a real shift in bearish positioning.

Short-interest data appears anomalous: recent short-interest releases show zero-share totals and NaN changes (days-to-cover = 0.0), suggesting a reporting/data issue rather than a real shift in bearish positioning. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Three insiders sold on March 16 — SVP Tanya Joy Axenson sold 20,000 shares (~$55.68 avg), Nuno S. Fernandes sold 6,500 shares (~$53.87 avg), and SVP Thomas Beckett sold 2,000 shares (~$57.70 avg). These sizeable disposals (Axenson’s sale reduced her stake by ~28.6%) can create short-term selling pressure or raise questions about timing, though insiders often sell for personal reasons. Axenson Form 4 Fernandes Form 4 Beckett Form 4

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair set a $58.00 target price on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on American Public Education from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barrington Research increased their target price on American Public Education from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley Financial lifted their target price on American Public Education from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Public Education presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on American Public Education

American Public Education Company Profile

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American Public Education, Inc operates as a provider of online postsecondary education, offering degree and certificate programs through its wholly owned subsidiary, American Public University System (APUS). The company designs and delivers a broad range of undergraduate and graduate programs in fields such as business administration, information technology, criminal justice, homeland security, health sciences, and education. Its curriculum is developed to meet the needs of working adults, military personnel, veterans and civilian students seeking flexible, career-relevant learning opportunities.

APUS is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education and employs a proprietary online learning platform that supports asynchronous instruction, digital course materials and interactive learning tools.

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