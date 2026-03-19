American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Insider 325 Capital Llc Sells 58,797 Shares of Stock

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) insider 325 Capital Llc sold 58,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $3,283,812.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,060,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,214,739.10. The trade was a 5.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

325 Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, March 18th, 325 Capital Llc sold 63,500 shares of American Public Education stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total value of $3,518,535.00.

On Monday, March 16th, 325 Capital Llc sold 61,962 shares of American Public Education stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $3,435,792.90.

American Public Education Stock Performance

APEI stock opened at $54.32 on Thursday. American Public Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $58.69. The firm has a market cap of $998.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $158.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.61 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 11.30%. American Public Education has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. Analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

APEI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Griffin Securities set a $53.00 target price on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of American Public Education from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on American Public Education from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on American Public Education from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Public Education presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on APEI

Key American Public Education News

Here are the key news stories impacting American Public Education this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade/price-target lift: DA Davidson raised its price target to $58 and maintained a Buy stance, reinforcing upside after APEI’s recent results. DA Davidson Price Target Raise

Analyst upgrade/price-target lift: DA Davidson raised its price target to $58 and maintained a Buy stance, reinforcing upside after APEI’s recent results. Positive Sentiment: Broader analyst support: Several outlets/researchers have published higher targets recently, adding momentum to the bullish narrative around the company’s recovery and growth prospects. Price Target $56 Price Target $57

Broader analyst support: Several outlets/researchers have published higher targets recently, adding momentum to the bullish narrative around the company’s recovery and growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Earnings and outlook support: APEI reported a Q4 EPS beat and revenue above expectations and provided Q1 guidance (0.580–0.640 EPS), which underpins the recent analyst upgrades and constructive coverage. Zacks Coverage

Earnings and outlook support: APEI reported a Q4 EPS beat and revenue above expectations and provided Q1 guidance (0.580–0.640 EPS), which underpins the recent analyst upgrades and constructive coverage. Positive Sentiment: Positive media coverage: Recent articles praising APEI’s “stellar Q4” and diversified program mix reinforce the view that earnings momentum may be sustainable. Q4 Performance Article

Positive media coverage: Recent articles praising APEI’s “stellar Q4” and diversified program mix reinforce the view that earnings momentum may be sustainable. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data appears anomalous: recent short-interest releases show zero-share totals and NaN changes (days-to-cover = 0.0), suggesting a reporting/data issue rather than a real shift in bearish positioning.

Short-interest data appears anomalous: recent short-interest releases show zero-share totals and NaN changes (days-to-cover = 0.0), suggesting a reporting/data issue rather than a real shift in bearish positioning. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Three insiders sold on March 16 — SVP Tanya Joy Axenson sold 20,000 shares (~$55.68 avg), Nuno S. Fernandes sold 6,500 shares (~$53.87 avg), and SVP Thomas Beckett sold 2,000 shares (~$57.70 avg). These sizeable disposals (Axenson’s sale reduced her stake by ~28.6%) can create short-term selling pressure or raise questions about timing, though insiders often sell for personal reasons. Axenson Form 4 Fernandes Form 4 Beckett Form 4

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Public Education

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APEI. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in American Public Education in the third quarter worth approximately $821,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in American Public Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,108,000. 4D Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Public Education by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. 4D Advisors LLC now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 612,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,159,000 after acquiring an additional 49,008 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 389,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,867,000 after acquiring an additional 168,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Public Education, Inc operates as a provider of online postsecondary education, offering degree and certificate programs through its wholly owned subsidiary, American Public University System (APUS). The company designs and delivers a broad range of undergraduate and graduate programs in fields such as business administration, information technology, criminal justice, homeland security, health sciences, and education. Its curriculum is developed to meet the needs of working adults, military personnel, veterans and civilian students seeking flexible, career-relevant learning opportunities.

APUS is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education and employs a proprietary online learning platform that supports asynchronous instruction, digital course materials and interactive learning tools.

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