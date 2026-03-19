American Clean Resources Group (OTCMKTS:SMPR) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

American Clean Resources Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.82 and traded as high as $8.50. American Clean Resources Group shares last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 1,518 shares traded.

American Clean Resources Group Trading Down 0.4%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average of $4.67. The company has a market cap of $21.39 million, a P/E ratio of -22.86 and a beta of -0.25.

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American Clean Resources Group Company Profile

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American Clean Resources Group, Inc (OTCMKTS:SMPR) operates as a renewable energy and biomass thermal fuels company in the United States. The company’s primary business involves converting organic waste streams—such as dairy and livestock manure—into pipeline-quality renewable natural gas (RNG) through high-solids anaerobic digestion technology. This RNG is then supplied to utilities and industrial customers seeking to decarbonize operations and comply with emerging low-carbon fuel standards.

Beyond biogas production, American Clean Resources Group manufactures and distributes biomass thermal fuels, including wood pellets and specialty briquettes, for residential, commercial, and industrial heating markets.

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